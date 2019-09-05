Rakuten to delay full mobile network launch - Nikkei

Japan's Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY -1% ) will delay its full launch of a mobile network by six months, Nikkei reports, due to slow progress on building out infrastructure.

Its original start date of Oct. 1 will see service for only 5,000 users, who won't be charged in the early phase. That's because of a slow rollout of base stations and other needed hardware.

The company planned to build 3,432 bases by year-end but was less than halfway there by June's end.

A full launch of Japan's fourth mobile network will now be set for the spring.

The company is expected to confirm the delay on Friday.