Rakuten to delay full mobile network launch - Nikkei

Japan's Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY -1%) will delay its full launch of a mobile network by six months, Nikkei reports, due to slow progress on building out infrastructure.
Its original start date of Oct. 1 will see service for only 5,000 users, who won't be charged in the early phase. That's because of a slow rollout of base stations and other needed hardware.
The company planned to build 3,432 bases by year-end but was less than halfway there by June's end.
A full launch of Japan's fourth mobile network will now be set for the spring.
The company is expected to confirm the delay on Friday.
