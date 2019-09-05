Soft guidance sinks Livongo, down 18%

Recent IPO Livongo Health (LVGO -17.5% ) slumps on almost triple normal volume after it posted Q2 results this morning. Highlights:

Revenue: $40.9M (+156%) driven by the continued adoption of is Applied Health Signals platform.

Net loss: ($8.1M); loss/share: ($0.46).

Diabetes members up 140% to 192,934. Clients up 92% to 720.

Total contract value: $74.2M (+199%).

Investors appear disappointed with its Q3 revenue guidance range of $42M - 43M which would be up only 4% sequentially from the midpoint. Non-GAAP EBITDA loss should be ($13M - 12M).

Q1 revenue was $32.1M (+157%).

2019 guidance: Revenue: $159M - 162M; non-GAAP EBITDA: ($41M - 39M).

Midpoint of revenue range ($160.5M) implies H2 revenue of $87.5M or an average of ~$43.8M per quarter, only 8% above Q2.

Assuming Q3 revenue at the midpoint of the guidance range ($42.5M), Q4 revenue is projected to be $45M, up a modest 10% from Q2 even accounting for conservatism.

