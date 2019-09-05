FDIC-insured institutions net income rose 4.1% in Q2

For the 5,303 commercial banks and savings institutions insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), aggregate net income of $62.6B in Q2 rose 4.1% Y/Y, led by higher net interest income.

Q2 net interest income increased by 3.7% to $139B; average net interest margin remained stable at 3.39% vs. a year ago.

Total loan and lease balances rose by $152.2B, or 1.5%, from Q1, led by growth in consumer loans with credit card loans rising 2.5% and residential mortgage loans up 1.8%.

The amount of loans that were noncurrent (90 days or more past due or in nonaccural status) fell by $4.9B, or 4.8%, during the quarter.

Number of banks on FDIC's "Problem Bank List" fell to 56, the lowest number of problem banks since Q1 2007, from 59 during Q2; total assets of problem banks increased to $48.5B from $46.7B in Q1.

The Deposit Insurance Fund balance rose by $2.6B from Q1 to $107.4B.

During Q2, five new banks opened, 60 institutions were absorbed through merger transactions, and one institution failed.

