Oil gains grow on trade hopes, lower U.S. stockpiles

Crude oil prices (USO +1.7% ) continue to climb, reacting to a third consecutive weekly decline in U.S. crude stockpiles and plans for U.S.-China trade talks next month.

The Energy Information Administration reported a 4.8M-barrel drawdown in U.S. supplies, routing the consensus forecast for a 2.5M-barrel draw.

Also lifting crude was a report that Yemeni troops launched retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi troops in Jizan and Haradh, Saudi Arabia.

WTI October futures +1.9% to $57.33/bbl, adding to yesterday's 4.3% surge, and November Brent +2% to $61.91/bbl, following yesterday's 4.2% jump.

Among today's big oil and gas gainers: NE +12.3% , SWN +11.8% , WLL +7.5% , DNR +7.5% , CHK +6.8% , NOV +5.6 %, RRC +5.3% , DVN +4.7% , RIG +4.6% , APA +4.5 %.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX