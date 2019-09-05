YPF to pursue $5B LNG export project in face of political chaos
Sep. 05, 2019 12:38 PM ETYPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)YPFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Argentina's YPF (YPF +9%) says it will push ahead with plans to build a $5B liquefied natural gas export terminal despite political and financial chaos in its home country.
- YPF, which has led development of Argentina's huge Vaca Muerta shale play, says it is in talks with potential international and domestic partners over designs for an LNG facility and remains bullish about Argentina's chances of becoming an established member of the small but growing club of LNG-exporting countries.
- YPF's Tango floating LNG facility has been ramping up production on Argentina's Atlantic coast as it readies the country's first full cargo of the fuel, but it can produce only 500K mt/year of LNG.
- The company believes a larger terminal that gives Argentina access to big importers in Asia is key to unlocking production in Vaca Muerta.