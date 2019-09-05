LRAD announces new $1.1M homeland security order

LRAD (LRAD -0.3% ) received a new $1.1M order for LRAD 1000X and LRAD 500X acoustic hailing devices and accessories, for deployment to homeland security and law enforcement agencies in a Southeast Asian country.

“Southeast Asia has typically been one of our more active sales regions, although orders have slowed this fiscal year due to government funding issues and political instability. With these issues resolving, we expect sales from the region will be much stronger in fiscal 2020,” commented Richard S. Danforth, CEO.