Cboe Global August options ADV up 26% from July; YTD falls 5.4%

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE -0.1% ) options average daily volume of 8.46M contracts in August rose 26% M/M and 24% Y/Y; YTD total ADV of 7.28M fell 5.4% Y/Y.

Futures ADV of 361K contracts in August increased 53% M/M and 42% Y/Y; YTD ADV of 259K contracts fell 12% Y/Y.

U.S. equities total average daily volume of 1.27B shares rose 17% for both M/M and Y/Y periods; YTD ADV of 1.16B shares fell 12% Y/Y.

European equities average daily notional volume of €6.68B fell 0.6% M/M and declined 25% Y/Y; YTD total ADNV of €8.20B fell 20% Y/Y.

Global FX ADNV of $33.1B increased 30% M/M and fell 5.1% Y/Y; YTD ADNV of $33.4B fell 13% Y/Y.