Nielsen looks heavily undervalued - Grant's

Sep. 05, 2019 1:08 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)NLSNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • A Grant's article calls Nielsen Holdings (NLSN +0.7%) "substantially undervalued," pointing to a solid moat and steady revenues.
  • It quotes a source saying "you can't operate in the United States without paying Nielsen," and notes that more than 70% of revenues are usually committed at the start of the year, offering heavy predictability.
  • The company's also adaptable to media industry changes, delivering numbers for firms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu along with its old-line broadcast business.
  • A move higher could come from decisions emerging from a strategic review, Grant's says.
