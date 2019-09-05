Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields

Financial stocks surge as Treasurys fall, pushing yields up and unwinding the yield curve inversion.
The 2-year Treasury yield jumps 12 basis points to 1.548% and the 10-year yield climbs 10 bps to 1.568%.
The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF +2.2%) and the SPDR S&P Bank Index ETF (KBE +2.6%) are on pace to post their biggest one-day advance in three months.
All the U.S.-based megabanks rise more than 2% -- Bank of America (BAC +3%), Citigroup (C +3.6%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +2.9%), Wells Fargo (WFC +2.4%), Goldman Sachs (GS +2.8%), and Morgan Stanley (MS +2.6%).
Life insurers also get a boost -- Brighthohuse Financial (BHF +4.2%), MetLife (MET +3.5%), Prudential Financial (PRU +2.6%), and Manulife Financial (MFC +2.9%).
But P&C insurers' gains are more muted as Hurricane Dorian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Travelers (NYSE:TRV) rises 1.0%, American International Group (NYSE:AIG) +0.7%, and Allstate (NYSE:ALL) +0.8%.
