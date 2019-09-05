Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields

Financial stocks surge as Treasurys fall, pushing yields up and unwinding the yield curve inversion.

The 2-year Treasury yield jumps 12 basis points to 1.548% and the 10-year yield climbs 10 bps to 1.568%.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF +2.2% ) and the SPDR S&P Bank Index ETF (KBE +2.6% ) are on pace to post their biggest one-day advance in three months.

All the U.S.-based megabanks rise more than 2% -- Bank of America (BAC +3% ), Citigroup (C +3.6% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +2.9% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +2.4% ), Goldman Sachs (GS +2.8% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS +2.6% ).

Life insurers also get a boost -- Brighthohuse Financial (BHF +4.2% ), MetLife (MET +3.5% ), Prudential Financial (PRU +2.6% ), and Manulife Financial (MFC +2.9% ).