Qutoutiao -8% as Citi seeks metrics rebound

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is 8% lower in U.S. trading today after posting Q2 results yesterday with largely in-line revenues but a worse loss than expected.

That report raised flags for Citi, which affirmed its Buy rating but trimmed price target to $6.70 from $8.70. That target currently implies 61% upside.

And unless it sees a strong rebound in daily active users and ARPU, "it is possible that QTT might face challenges in meeting its previous guidance range," writes Alicia Yap.

Overall, the sell side is still bullish with an average rating of Outperform.

Earnings call transcript