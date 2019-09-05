Samsung cancels Galaxy Fold pre-orders

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) has canceled all pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold device, which is still slated for the U.S. release later this month.

Many of the pre-orders were placed back in April, before the Fold's release was delayed after early reviewers experienced tech issues with the premium device.

Samsung's reasoning, in an email to customers: "Ensuring that you have the best possible experience with this revolutionary new technology is our top priority. We are taking the time to rethink the entire customer experience - from purchase to unboxing, to post-purchase service - so in the meantime, we have, regrettably, decided to cancel your existing pre-order. While not an easy decision to make, we believe this is the right thing to do."

Pre-order customers who already paid will be refunded, and all impacted customers will receive a $250 Samsung credit.

The Galaxy Fold is still expected to release in South Korea tomorrow.