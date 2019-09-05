Another GE wind turbine collapses in Brazil

General Electric (GE +0.3% ) moves off its highs of the day following news it is investigating the cause of another accident involving wind power equipment it built and installed on a wind farm in Brazil.

A GE wind turbine fell from its tower at the wind farm in Brazil's Maranhao state, two months after another GE turbine collapsed in Brazil when its tower broke in half; three such collapses of GE wind turbines have occurred in the U.S. this year.

But GE shares could be headed for a sixth straight daily gain amid a string of favorable analyst reports this week.

GE rose as much as 4% early this morning after Morgan Stanley analysts cited "early progress" in CEO Larry Culp's turnaround efforts, after Citigroup and Deutsche Bank discussed the company's "positive momentum" and criticized Harry Markopolos' recent fraud report.