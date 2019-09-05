YouTube launches fashion, beauty vertical

The new YouTube (GOOG +2.5% )(GOOGL +2.5% ) Fashion will better organize its popular style and beauty content, including videos from top creators, industry collabs, and behind the scenes streams and vlogs.

Selected participants include creators Safiya Nygaard, Huda Beauty, Jackie Aina; brands Dior, Ralph Lauren, and Louis Vuitton; and publications LOVE Magazine and British Vogue.

Last summer, YouTube hired former CNN Style host Derek Blasberg as the new head of fashion and beauty partnerships. The strengthening focus comes as YouTube faces increased competition in the space from Instagram.