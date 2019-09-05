Centennial Resource cut at TD Securities on 'elusive' cash flow

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV -6.1%) is sharply lower after TD Securities downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $6 price target, cut from $8.50, as analyst Menno Hulshof believes CDEV's ability to generate free cash flow will "prove elusive" in a range-bound oil price environment.
Hulshof notes CDEV Chairman/CEO Mark Papa recently acknowledged the company's high-growth model is challenged at current WTI prices and that cash flow neutrality was unlikely to be achieved in 2020.
Elsewhere, MKM Partners started CDEV coverage with a Buy rating and $7 price target, liking the company's "Delaware Basin-centric" business model.
CDEV's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.
