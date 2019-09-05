Lilly into FDA pilot program to modernize drug development

The FDA has accepted Eli Lilly's (LLY +1.3% ) application to enter the Complex Innovative Trial Designs (CID) Pilot Meeting Program aimed at modernizing drug development.

The company's proposed program involves a master protocol for developing novel approaches to treat multiple type of chronic pain that includes statistical advances and operational efficiencies that, it says, should facilitate faster evaluations of solutions.

The CID program is an initiative under the 21st Century Cures Act and a performance goal under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act VI.