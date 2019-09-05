National Oilwell Varco hits three-month high after Jefferies upgrade

National Oilwell Varco (NOV +6.4% ) is one of the day's best gainers in the oil and gas sector as Jefferies analyst Bradley Handler upgrades shares to Buy from Hold and raises his price target to $25 from $23.

Even with the uncertain macro environment, Handler thinks NOV's outlook includes backlog-based growth potential and less margin risk, and he views the stock's free cash flow yield as reasonable.

NOV's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.