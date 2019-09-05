Analysts shrug off Slack's loss guidance

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss (Equal-Weight, $38 target) says the market set the bar too high for Slack (NYSE:WORK) to reach in yesterday's earnings report.

Weiss: "While Slack missed the market's expectations for a greater acceleration in billings growth in Q2, the fundamental value proposition and large market opportunity at Slack remain unchanged."

KeyBanc's Brent Bracelin (Overweight, $44) says $8M in customer credits tied to the service outage hit the Q2 numbers, and raises his estimates slightly on the belief that a reliability snapback, strong enterprise traction, and a shared channel offering could lead to H2 strength.