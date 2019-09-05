Plunging debt yields heat up corporate bond market

Sales of investment-grade corporate bonds came to $54B in the U.S. through Wednesday, putting the week on track to be the busiest ever for corporate bond deals, with at least $70B more projected for the rest of the month, Bloomberg reports.

Falling yields lured corporate issuers into a wave of refinancing, as demand for U.S. debt remains strong. Consider that there's more than $16T of bonds in Europe and Asia paying negative yields.

Activity is also picking up in junk bonds and leveraged loans.

For investment-grade companies, the average yield on bonds was 2.77% as of Wednesday, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data, vs. 4.3% in late November. A company selling $1B of debt would save $15.3M of annual interest, before taxes.

It's not certain how long the surging corporate debt offerings will last; on Thursday the 10-year Treasury yield jumped as much as 12 basis points to 1.59%.

Companies with near-term financing needs should be looking to act soon, said Jenny Lee, co-head of leveraged loan and high-yield capital markets at JPMorgan Chase. “Things potentially could shut down or get more difficult as we head toward the back half of this year.”

