Europe watchdog will not accept U.S. verdict on 737 MAX safety
Sep. 05, 2019 3:57 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor124 Comments
- The European Aviation Safety Agency says it will run its own tests on grounded Boeing (BA +1.1%) 737 MAX jets before approving a return to commercial flights.
- The refusal to accept the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's delegation was the first of four conditions provided earlier this week by EASA head Patrick Ky to U.S. authorities in a presentation to the European Parliament's committee on transport and tourism.
- The other conditions were an "additional and broader independent design review" by EASA, that the two fatal crashes were "deemed sufficiently understood," and that flight crews had been adequately trained in any changes to the plane.
- Europe's tough position is a setback to Boeing's hopes for a rapid return to service for the 737 MAX as well as a significant break with the established international practice of aviation regulators accepting each other's standards.