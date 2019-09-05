Prepayments to stay high over next few months, Brean says

Prepayment speeds are likely to stay elevated in coming months, given the high average loan size of refinanced loans ($344.6K), writes Scott Buchta, who heads fixed income strategy at Brean Capital.

Expect refi indexes to move higher in next week's report; recent decline is due more to seasonal factors and rangebound mortgage rates over the past month, he writes.

He doesn't expect large changes in refi indexes unless mortgage rates move at least 25 basis points up or down.

Mortgage REIT tickers: NLY, AGNC, ARR, TWO, PSEC, CIM, NRZ, ARCC

Mortgage REIT ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT

MBS ETFs: DMO, TSI, PGZ, JLS, CMBS