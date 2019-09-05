Duke shuts North Carolina nuke plant ahead of hurricane

Duke Energy (DUK -0.6% ) says it is shutting its two-unit Brunswick nuclear plant near Wilmington, N.C., in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

Forecasts call for hurricane force winds to arrive at the 1,978 MW station, which DUK says will be shut soon as required by regulations.

The Brunswick units were shut a year ago due to Hurricane Florence, which caused flooding that shut service for eight days.