Lululemon +5% after comparable sales shine
Sep. 05, 2019 4:13 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)
- Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) reports comparable sales jumped 11% in Q2 to more than double the consensus estimate for a 5.2% gain. The strong mark came against a 10% comparable from a year ago.
- Direct-to-consumer revenue was up 31% Y/Y.
- Gross margin came in at 55.0% of sales vs. 55.1% consensus and 54.8% a year ago. Operating margin improved 50 bps to 19.0% of sales.
- Looking ahead, Lululemon anticipates full-year revenue of $3.80B to $3.84B vs. $3.73B to $3.77B prior and $3.80B consensus. EPS of $4.63 to $4.70 is anticipated vs. $4.64 consensus.
- Shares of LULU are up 5.05% AH to $197.75 after gaining 4.18% during the regular session today.
