DocuSign +16% on upside revenue guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) +15.9% reports Q2 results that missed on EPS but beat on revenue, and guides upside revenue with Q3 expecting $237-241M (consensus: $231.9M) and the FY20 view at $947-951M (consensus: $920.39M).

Subscription revenue was up 39% in the quarter to $220.8M. Professional services and other gained 72% to $14.8M.

Q2 billings were up 47% Y/Y to $252.4M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 78%, down from 81% in last year's quarter.

FCF was down 36% to $11.9M.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.