Gladstone reports no damage to its Florida farms after Dorian

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) reports no damage to its farms and farm facilities in Florida after Hurricane Dorian.

“We have spoken to our tenant-partners across the state who reported no crop losses or property damage,” said Bill Frisbie, managing director of Gladstone Land.

Most of Gladstone Land's farms in Florida grow annually planted crops rather than trees, such as orange trees.

“By not having orchards in Florida, we avoid the loss of the trees when there are strong winds,” he said.

Separately, Gladstone Land has acquired more than $153M of new farms since June 30, 2019; the company now owns ~82K acres across 10 states and should add to revenue and earnings for the rest of 2019, Frisbie said.