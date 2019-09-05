Stock benchmarks soar past 50-day MAs as U.S., China plan new talks

Stocks surged as hopes for a U.S.-China trade truce were reignited after the two sides agreed to hold high-level talks next month, which lifted equity markets around the world.

Better than expected U.S. factory orders and non-manufacturing activity for August solidified the early risk-on sentiment that was maintained throughout the day.

"Hopes of a trade resolution... shine brightly. That being said, I think you have to be a little bit careful," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, adding "we've been down this path a few times before."

The S&P 500 (+1.3%), Dow Jones Industrials (+1.4%) and Nasdaq Composite (+1.8%) all closed above their 50-day moving averages.

Trading volume picked up into the close, with 2.1B shares changing hands at the Nasdaq trading floor for its highest participation in nearly two weeks, but some investors may be waiting for tomorrow's release of August employment data.

Trade-sensitive S&P 500 information technology (+2.1%), consumer discretionary (+1.9%) and industrials (+1.8%) sectors ranked at the top of today's leaderboard, along with the financials sector (+1.9%) amid a selloff in the U.S. Treasury market, while the defensive-oriented and rate-sensitive, utilities (-1.2%), real estate (-0.9%) and consumer staples (-0.7%) groups settled lower.

U.S. Treasurys tumbled across the board, raising the two-year yield 10 bps to 1.54% and the 10-year yield by 11 bps to 1.57%.

U.S. WTI October crude oil finished flat at $56.30/bbl, giving up big early gains.