CrowdStrike reports beat-and-raise; shares -7.8%

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) -7.8% beats Q2 EPS and revenue estimates with sales up 94% Y/Y and lifts its FY outlook.

Q2 subscription revenue was up 98% Y/Y to $97.6M. ARR grew 104% to $423.8M.

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 76% compared to 71% in last year's quarter.

The company added 730 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 3,789.

Upside outlook: Q3 view has revenue of $117-119.5M (consensus: $110.98M) and loss per share of $0.12-0.11 (consensus: $0.14 loss). Raised FY20 guidance sees $445.4-451.8M in revenue (consensus: $435.04M; was: $430.2-436..4M) with loss per share of $0.65-0.62 (consensus: $0.71 loss; was: $0.72-0.70 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.