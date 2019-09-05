New Residential gets a new bull

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna initiates coverage of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) with a buy rating on the basis that its recent selloff doesn't give it credit for lower rate sensitivity and recapture initiatives.

In the past six months, NRZ has declined 15% vs. S&P 500 performance of +5.2% during the same period.

Sets price target of $18, based on 1.1x book value per share of $16.17; implies 26% upside potential.

Sees sufficient cash flow to maintain the company's dividend of 50 cents per share and "will benefit from additional cash flow contribution from call rights and the securitization/sale of originated loans" during H2 2019.

Before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (2 Buy, 7 Outperform).