Immunic up 26% after hours on encouraging IMU-838 data

Thinly traded micro cap Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) is up 26% after hours on modest volume in apparent response to a pre-planned interim analysis of its Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 study evaluating IMU-838 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

The data showed activity at the lowest dose (10 mg) and tolerability at the highest dose (45 mg). The trial will continue with all three dosing arms (30 mg is the other).

The expansion of the potentially effective dose range will increase the target enrollment to ~240 from 195, expected to be completed in H2 2020. Topline data should be available in Q1 2021.