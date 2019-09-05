Healthcare Trust prices $900M notes offering

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) prices a $250M offering of 3.500% notes due 2026 and a $650M offering of 3.100% notes due 2030.
Both tranches of senior unsecured notes are issued by HTA's operating partnership Healthcare Trust of America Holdings LP.
The 2026 notes, issued as additional notes to a $350M offering on July 12, 2016, were priced at 103.660% of principal amount plus accrued interest from Aug. 1, 2019, with a re-offer yield of 2.889%.
The 2030 notes were priced at 99.658% of the principal amount.
Intends to use proceeds to redeem all of HTALP's outstanding 3.375% senior notes due 2021 and 2.950% senior notes due 2022, to repay some debt under its unsecured revolving credit and term loan facility, and for general corporate purposes.
Sees offering closing on Sept. 16, 2019.
