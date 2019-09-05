MRC Global cuts Q3 revenue view, rescinds annual guidance

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) -9.7% after-hours as it lowers its revenue guidance for Q3 - typically the company's highest revenue generating quarter - to $930M-$950M, a 4.5% Q/Q decline at the midpoint after it previously expected Q3 revenue to rise 2%-4% from Q2.

Given the lower Q3 estimate, MRC now expects H2 revenue to come in lower than H1, and it expects slower activity levels to continue into Q4.

MRC also plans to implement further cost reductions during H2, above the initial 125-150 headcount reductions previously anticipated.