NJR buys Leaf River Energy Center from Macquarie in $367M deal

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) agrees to acquire Leaf River Energy Center from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners for $367.5M.

Leaf River is a natural gas storage hub consisting of multiple salt caverns in Mississippi and serves as a bridge between shale plays and the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets.

With the Leaf River deal, NJR says it will have ownership interests in natural gas storage facilities in the Gulf Coast and Marcellus Shale regions, with working gas capacity of more than 44M dth.