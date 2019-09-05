Neon Therapeutics +18.6% amid journal publication

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) is up 18.6% postmarket after announcing publication in the journal Immunity of a proprietary class II prediction approach.

The publication describes a process for predicting which neoantigens will be presented by MHC class II molecules in the tumor microenvironment.

That's a critical precursor to developing immunotherapies that effectively train T cells to destroy malignant cells, the company says.

Neon's MAPTAC facilitated the development of convolutional neural network-based predictors that achieved up to 61-fold improvement in predicting the MHC class II peptides.