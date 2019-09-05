Oil shippers vent over Enbridge's proposed Mainline overhaul

More than two dozen oil companies have written to Canada's energy regulator to support or oppose intervention in Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) proposal to overhaul shipping contracts on the Mainline pipeline network, Reuters reports.

The Canada Energy Regulator is requesting comment on whether it should consider the terms and tolls offered by ENB before or after the end of the open season, and whether the open season should be delayed.

Mainline is North America's largest pipeline system, shipping ~3M bbl/day of crude from western Canada to the U.S. Midwest; ENB currently allocates capacity based on monthly nominations from shippers but is proposing to switch to long-term fixed volume contracts.

Most responses came from parties in favor of the regulator intervening before the end of the open season, including MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF), Saskatchewan's government and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Oil sands producers Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO), and refiners Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Motiva Enterprises supported the Mainline changes.