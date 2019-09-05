GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4%

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) has been added as a "McDelivery" partner by McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), a new partnership to expand the delivery service to about 500 restaurants in New York City and the tri-state area.

The partnership will include a direct point-of-sale integration to ensure smooth operations.

McDelivery will be available on the GrubHub marketplace and on Seamless (its New York brand).

McDonald's expects the delivery business to hit $4B for it and franchise restaurants globally in 2019.