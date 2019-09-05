Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads - Moody's

Railroads could face $5B in lost revenue as utility coal shipments fall over the next decade, according to a new report from Moody's.

Utility coal demand in the U.S. likely will drop by more than half by 2030, sliding ~7%/year on average, according to the report.

CSX generated 18.3% of its 2018 revenue from coal, the largest percentage among the major coal railroads, and 13.7% of the company's total 2018 volume, while coal accounted for 16.8% of revenues at BNSF Railway (BRK.A, BRK.B) and 15.9% of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) revenues last year, the report says, adding the three companies likely are the most exposed to a "broader secular decline" in the coal market.

BNSF and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) are among the most exposed to weakening thermal coal demand, given their dependence on Powder River Basin mines, which are expected to face the most significant drop in utility coal demand, according to the report.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have the least exposure to the market's secular decline, as coal accounted for just 4.6% of CNI's revenue and 6% of KSU's revenue in 2018.

YTD coal rail traffic was down 6.7% through Aug. 24, according to the Association of American Railroads.

