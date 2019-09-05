Altice USA should gain share with low-price wireless - Wells

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) reached a two-year high today after it announced low pricing for its launch of Altice Mobile.

The $20/month for its cable customers is the most aggressive price point in the industry for a single line, Wells Fargo's Jennifer Fritzsche says, and the company "should be able to gain market share at these price points, particularly right before a seasonally high-volume 4Q for wireless phone activations."

Though at some point, Altice will probably need to raise pricing to get to profitability for the operation, she notes.

She's sticking with an Outperform rating and $35 price target, currently implying 18.5% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate ATUS Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.