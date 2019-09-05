Trump administration moving to block California vehicle emissions rules
Sep. 05, 2019
- Two federal agencies are preparing to submit for final review a plan to revoke California's authority to set its own vehicle emissions standards and declare that states are pre-empted from setting their own vehicle rules, Reuters reports.
- The Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reportedly will seek approval to finalize the first portion of the rule dealing with California and other states before completing action on setting yearly fuel efficiency requirements.
- In July, four automakers - Ford (NYSE:F), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) - said they had reached a voluntary agreement with California on fuel efficiency rules that would enforce stricter Obama-era emissions standards, after the Trump administration proposed rolling back the federal rules.
- Other automakers, including General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Toyota (NYSE:TM), have declined to back the deal with California.
- The Obama rules called for a fleet-wide fuel efficiency average of 46.7 mpg by 2025, compared with 37 mpg by 2026 under Trump's preferred option to freeze requirements.
