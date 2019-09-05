Eldorado says Lamaque project may be richer than thought
Sep. 05, 2019 1:20 PM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)EGOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Eldorado Gold (EGO -2.8%) says exploration carried out at its Lamaque mine in Quebec has revealed expanded high grade mineralization beyond the 2018 resource model in the lower portion of the deposit, as well as more ore clusters.
- EGO says surface exploration drilling has focused on better defining the resource potential in the less-explored lower portion of the newly discovered Triangle gold deposit, which shows continuity of mineralization to similar depths as the nearby historic Sigma mine.
- President and CEO George Burns says the exploration results likely will allow the company to expand mineral resources next year.