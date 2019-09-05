ADM manipulated cash ethanol market, lawsuit alleges

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM +1% ) allegedly manipulated ethanol prices to profit from a short position it was holding in the derivatives market, according to a class action lawsuit.

ADM was aggressively selling ethanol on the cash market at the Argo terminal just outside of Chicago, starting 30 minutes ahead of the close of the trading day, the lawsuit says.

The selling on the physical market began in November 2017 and continues through "today," according to the suit.

Ethanol producers typically hold short positions as a hedging strategy but the lawsuit claims ADM's actions far outstripped normal risk management needs.