Fitch first to downgrade Hong Kong

Following months of protests, Fitch has become the first ratings agency to downgrade Hong Kong as an issuer of long-term, foreign currency debt, lowering its ranking from AA+ to AA with a negative outlook.

The decision had little impact on the city's financial markets, with the Hang Seng Index trading 0.5% higher and the local dollar little changed.

The Asian financial hub is bracing for more demonstrations this weekend, with protesters threatening to disrupt transport links to the airport, after city leader Carrie Lam failed to appease some activists with the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK