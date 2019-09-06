Not a day goes by without Brexit drama

Delay Brexit? "I'd rather be dead in a ditch," declared British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as opposition parties hope to force him to seek another delay at an EU summit on Oct. 17.

Most of the action today is taking place behind closed doors, with Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn discussing the possibility of an election late next month with the Scottish National Party.

Oct. 29 is the most likely date at this stage, just two days before the U.K. is set to leave the EU.

Sterling -0.2% to $1.2303.

