Trade war isn't hurting Kimberly-Clark

Diapers, toilet paper and most of Kimberly-Clark's (NYSE:KMB) other products have become more expensive in the last year, but it's due to a spike in commodity costs, not because of the U.S.-China trade war.

"Generally, we haven't been that affected by [tariffs] because we mostly produce in our local markets for our local consumers," said Michael Hsu, who took over as CEO in January.