Futures higher ahead of nonfarm payrolls
Sep. 06, 2019 5:32 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor45 Comments
- The U.S. jobs report will be the big headline this morning, yielding clues about the health of the world's largest economy and upcoming policy decisions.
- Economists expect 160,000 jobs were added during August, after advancing 164,000 in July, while the unemployment rate likely remained unchanged at 3.7% for a third straight month.
- The gains would be below the monthly average of 165,000 over the last seven months, but still way above the roughly 100,000 per month needed to keep up with growth in the working age population.
- U.S. stock index futures are up 0.3% ahead of the nonfarm payrolls data, holding on to this week's big advance.