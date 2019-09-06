Talend prices €125M convertible notes offering

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) slips 2.25% premarket on pricing €125M of 1.75% convertible senior unsecured notes due September 1, 2024.

The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on September 13 and is expected to result in approximately €120.4M in net proceeds to Talend (or €138.5M million if the initial purchasers exercise their option).

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.75% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2020.

Previously: Talend announces €125M convertible notes offering (Sept. 5)