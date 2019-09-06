Liberty Property Trust prices $404M offering of common shares, shares down 2.3% premarket

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has priced 8M common shares at $50.50 per share, gross proceeds expected to be ~$404M.

The offering is expected to close on September 10.

The net proceeds will be used for the early redemption of the $350M 4.75% senior notes due October 1, 2020 of Liberty’s operating partnership, with any remainder to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including repayment of borrowings under Liberty’s credit facility.

LPT -2.30% premarket.

Previously: Liberty Property -1.7% after starting offering of 8M shares (Sept. 5)