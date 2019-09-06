Advanced Drainage Systems prices upsized common stock offering, shares up 1.7% premarket

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) has upsized and priced its previously announced public offering of 9M (from 7.5M) common shares at $29.75 per share, gross proceeds expected to be $267.75M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.35M shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 10, 2019.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for the repayment of a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its existing senior secured credit facility and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

WMS +1.69% premarket.

Previously: Advanced Drainage Systems announces 7.5M public offering (Sept. 4)