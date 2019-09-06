Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors prices its public offering of preferred shares

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has priced registered underwritten public offering, of 3M Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares, liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, representing limited liability company interests at $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of ~$75M.

The Company intends to apply to list the Preferred Shares on the NYSE under the symbol “FTAI PR A.”

The offering is expected to close on September 12.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 450K Preferred Shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the funding of future acquisitions and investments.