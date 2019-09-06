Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors prices its public offering of preferred shares

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has priced registered underwritten public offering, of 3M Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares, liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, representing limited liability company interests at $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of ~$75M.
The Company intends to apply to list the Preferred Shares on the NYSE under the symbol “FTAI PR A.”
The offering is expected to close on September 12.
Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 450K Preferred Shares.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the funding of future acquisitions and investments.
Now read: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Presents At Jefferies Industrials Conference - Slideshow »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox