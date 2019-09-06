CannTrust cuts 20% of workforce in business revamp

Aimed at bringing its operations into full regulatory compliance and "ensuring its future," CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST) has eliminated 180 positions or 20% of its workforce, saving $9M per year. Most of the affected employees were in cultivation and customer service.

The company will record a $2M charge for severance costs.

Other actions (some previously reported):

Special committee formed to investigate the causes and extend of its non-compliance and to direct remediation efforts and strategic review. Independent advisors hired to assist.

CEO Peter Aceto terminated. Demanded resignation of Chairman Eric Paul.

Robert Marcovitch named interim CEO.

Voluntary hold placed on sale and shipment of all cannabis products.

Comprehensive remediation plan developed to regain full compliance with Health Canada regulations.

Launched a review of the company's strategy and business plan.