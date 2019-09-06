Opthea's OPT-302 shows positive effect in mid-stage wet AMD study

Opthea Limited (OTCPK:CKDXY) announces additional data from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating the combination of OPT-302 and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Lucentis (ranibizumab) compared to Lucentis alone in wet AMD patients. The results were presented at the European Society of Retina Specialists Congress in Paris.

Patients receiving the combination experienced superior vision gains versus sham + ranibizumab in addition to improved anatomical changes of retinal lesions and reduced subretinal fluid and intraretinal cysts.

OPT-302 is a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3. It is a "Trap" molecule that blocks the activity of two proteins (VEGF-C and VEGF-D) that cause blood vessels to grow and leak.