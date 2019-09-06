JAKKS Pacific updates on takeover offers

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) announces it received an additional non-binding expression of interest to acquire the company.

The offer was made at an indicated price of between $0.85 to $0.90 per share.

JAKKS says it continued to engage in discussions with another party that previously made a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the shares of the Company’s common stock for an indicated price of $0.80 per share.

The company says it has engaged in discussions with the interested parties along with its advisors regarding the proposals and furnished due diligence information. The discussions are said to be in their early stages and no agreements or understandings have been reached with the proposals and the indicated prices.

JAKK closed at $0.72 yesterday.

